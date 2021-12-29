TUI’s travel warning remains in effect while Spain changes its travel advise.

After 10 days of no lava flows, seismic activity, or significant sulphur dioxide emissions, authorities on one of Spain’s Canary Islands proclaimed a volcanic eruption that began in September to be officially over on December 25.

However, because of the massive devastation caused by the eruption, the emergency in La Palma, the archipelago’s most northwest island, is still ongoing, according to the director of the Canaries’ volcanic emergency committee.

Around 3,000 dwellings were destroyed, banana fields and vineyards were engulfed, irrigation systems were wrecked, and roads were blocked off as molten rock poured down toward the sea.

To announce the volcano's apparent weariness, volcanologists said they required to validate that three major variables, gas, lava, and earthquakes, had declined in the Cumbre Vieja ridge for 10 days.

Previous periods of lower activity have been followed by reignitions since the eruption began on September 19.

After erupting for 85 days and 8 hours, the volcano went silent on December 14th, marking it La Palma’s longest eruption ever.

The main industries on the Canary Islands, which are a favorite vacation destination for many Europeans due to their warm temperature, are farming and tourism.

TUI will not fly to La Palma until February, despite the update.

TUI announced in a statement on December 14: “Due to the current situation, we have had to cancel all flights to La Palma departing on or after February 10, 2022.

“Customers who have been impacted will be contacted individually to discuss their alternatives.

“The next trip to La Palma is scheduled for February 17, 2022.

“We want to reassure customers traveling to other Canary Islands that our flights are presently functioning as scheduled, but we will continue to monitor the situation and inform them if their vacation is disrupted.

“We appreciate our consumers’ patience and understanding throughout this period.”