Tui, Virgin Atlantic, and IAG have joined a legal challenge against the government’s travel regulations.

Tui has joined Virgin Atlantic and British Airways’ parent firm IAG in opposing the government’s coronavirus travel restrictions through legal action.

The three companies have become interested parties in a challenge initiated by Ryanair and Manchester Airports Group last week, according to the UK’s largest travel operator.

The court action is an attempt to force the government to be more public about how it determines which nations are on the green, amber, and red lists for foreign travel under the traffic light system.

On the quarantine-free green list, there are currently no significant viable tourism sites.

“At the time of the last national review, numerous destinations such as Malta, the Greek islands, and the Balearics had substantially lower rates (of infection) than the UK,” Tui managing director Andrew Flintham said at the Travel Matters conference organized by industry organization Abta.

“It was mystifying that these were not included, and instead Portugal was moved directly from green to amber, with no hint of pausing at the much-heralded green watchlist.

“We need to understand the standards we’re all striving for so we can anticipate when countries will fall into different categories and assist our clients with that problem, as well as how the framework is being applied.”

Mark Tanzer, Abta’s chief executive, said during the conference that the group is also considering if legal action is “an area that we may pursue.”

“The bar for suing the government is high, but we believe at the very least the government should clarify whether it measured the impact of its own policies on the travel sector, and if it did, did it then decide that the sector was not worthy of support?” he added.

In response to travel limitations, Mr Tanzer voiced a “heartfelt plea for political reform.”

He noted that various government departments have an impact on outbound travel and that the industry is not happy to remain a “political orphan.”

"Clear accountability for the welfare of the outward travel sector is required," he added.