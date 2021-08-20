Tui has canceled more flights and vacations to 25 different destinations.

The tourist operator has been forced to postpone further excursions due to the continued uncertainty surrounding travel in England, which is still governed by the traffic signal system.

According to Birmingham Live, Tui has now canceled package holidays to Almeria and Girona in Spain until at least October 31.



Flights to Italy’s Malta, Sardinia, Sicily, and Calabria have been canceled until October 31.

“We are constantly examining our holiday plan and cancellations in line with government updates every three weeks,” a TUI representative said.

Anyone affected by the cancellations can expect a full refund or the chance to reschedule their trip for a later date or a different holiday.

Holidaymakers can also make fee-free adjustments to their reservations up to 14 days before departure.

The following is a list of all the flights that have been impacted.

Cancun and Florida Non-Tui flights are available to India, Indonesia, Italy (Sicily and Sardinia), Maldives, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand (Phuket), the United Arab Emirates (Abu Dhabi), and the United States. Aruba, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Italy (Naples), Mexico (Puerto Vallarta), Turkey, and Tunisia are among the countries represented. Non-Tui flights are available from Canada, Kenya, Seychelles, and Tobago. Slovenia, Austria, and Italy (Tui Lakes and Mountains including non-Tui flights) Bulgaria is a country in Europe (Varna and Bourgas) Italy is a country that has a (Sicily, Sardinia, Calabria) Mainland Spain is a country in Europe (Almeria and Girona) Malta and Montenegro (except non-Tui flights)