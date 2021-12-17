TUI has canceled all flights to Spain for the next three months.

Until February 2022, TUI has canceled all flights to a popular Spanish location.

The volcanic eruption and seismic activity that began on September 19 have continued to threaten the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma.

The towns of Los Llanos de Aridane, Tazacorte, and El Paso have all ordered the evacuation of some regions.

Travel news from France: UK ban, new restrictions, and changing date and time

The current scenario has had an impact on airport operations as well as flights in and out of the island.

TUI, on the other hand, has temporarily halted all flights.

TUI said in a statement: “Due to the current situation, we have had to cancel all flights to La Palma departing on or after February 10, 2022.

“Customers who have been impacted will be contacted individually to discuss their alternatives.

“The next trip to La Palma is scheduled for February 17, 2022.

“We want to reassure customers traveling to other Canary Islands that our flights are presently functioning as scheduled, but we will continue to monitor the situation and inform them if their vacation is disrupted.

“We appreciate our consumers’ patience and understanding throughout this period.”

If you are going to visit the island soon, you should inform your tour operators/airlines, according to the UK Foreign Office.