Tui has canceled a large number of vacations, including those in Spain, Greece, and elsewhere.

TUI has announced the cancellation of more flights and vacations to a variety of places this summer and beyond.

14 countries and territories, including Spain’s Balearic Islands, Malta, Madeira, and numerous Caribbean nations, were recently added to the green list.

However, other famous tourist destinations, like France, Greece, Italy, and mainland Spain, remain in the amber tier.

TUI has updated its list of vacations that have been canceled, including dates in July, August, September, October, November, and April 2022.

TUI stated that if your vacation is canceled, they will contact you to explore your choices.

If you booked online, your booking information will be updated as soon as possible under Manage My Booking.

TUI stated that they are ‘working around the clock to do this,’ and that they are contacting consumers in order of departure date.

The following holidays will be closed to the public:

Covers flight-only and hotel-only bookings to, with a departure date of.

includes flight-only and hotel-only bookings to the following destinations, which are scheduled to depart: India Indonesia Maldives Mauritius Sri Lanka is a country in South Asia. Tanzania Phuket, Thailand

, including flight-only and hotel-only bookings, to the following destinations, which are scheduled to depart: Aruba Bulgaria Mexico’s Cancun Croatia is a country in Europe (Except Kvarner Bay) Cyprus Halkidiki, Kefalonia, Preveza, Samos, Santorini, Skiathos, Thassos, and Chania in Crete are among the Greek islands. Italy Jamaica Spain’s Canary Islands, La Palma Mainland Spain Morocco Mexico’s Puerto Vallarta Turkey UAE, United States of America (Except Florida)

Holidays to the following destinations, including flight-only and accommodation-only bookings, are scheduled to depart:

Cape Verde is a small island off the coast of Africa Costa Rica is a country in Central America. Dominican Republic is a country in the Caribbean. Egypt is in Florida. Tunisia

Holidays are scheduled to begin on or before.

includes flight-only and hotel-only bookings to the following destinations, which are scheduled to depart: Kvarner Bay, Croatia Los Cabos, Mexico Montenegro

Sailings are scheduled to leave on or before.

These sailings have been replaced by cruises departing from Corfu between September 4 and October 22, 2021, which are now available for purchase. The summary comes to a close.