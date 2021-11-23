TUI has announced Walt Disney World Black Friday discounts worth up to 25% off.

When US travel borders reopened to British tourists earlier this month for the first time in nearly two years, many Disney fans rushed to book a trip to Walt Disney World, especially since it’s the 50th anniversary of the Magic Kingdom’s opening and most people’s first chance to see the much-anticipated Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge.

However, while the Walt Disney Travel Company has always been the go-to place for many Disney die-hards to book vacations to The Happiest Place on Earth, not only have prices been creeping up over the period of extended closure caused by covid, but many of the freebies and perks you get when booking direct, such as extra magic hours, free resort parking, fast passes, and the much-loved (and budget-saving) Disney Dining Plan, have either been retired or are being phased out in recent years

Because many families are finding Walt Disney World pricing to be more out of reach, TUI’s announcement of a slew of Black Friday offers encompassing both Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort hotels is a welcome surprise – and one that is sure to be well received.

Along with hundreds of pounds off a variety of stays in Florida for next summer, the company is also providing voucher codes for up to an additional £200 off on departures through April 30, 2023, making the prospect of some Florida sun even more appealing.

There are many of options, whether you choose the opulence of the Grand Floridian, a moderate resort like the Caribbean Beach Resort, or the more budget-friendly and family-friendly Art of Animation. Flights are available from Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Heathrow, and Gatwick.

Here’s a list of some of the greatest, along with a breakdown of how much money you can save. The lowest-tier hotels provide the best discounts, which average around 21% (the best we’ve discovered is All Star Music for 25% off), but if you’ve ever had a burning desire to stay in Animal Kingdom. “Summary ends.”