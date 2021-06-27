Tui has 23 locations on its list of places where it will travel.

Tui has issued updates on its summer timetable, and there is both good and bad news for anyone planning a vacation overseas.

Following the government’s recent review of travel restrictions, the operator made changes.

A number of places, including the Balearic Islands and Malta, have been put to the “green list,” which means visitors won’t have to go through quarantine when they return.

Other destinations have been placed on the “green watchlist,” indicating that they may soon be added to the amber list.

Following that announcement, TUI confirmed some of the places where it will be offering holidays while also confirming cancellations, according to our sister publication North Wales Live.

It has confirmed that it will provide summer vacations to a number of “green list” destinations.

The following destinations are already on the list or will be added next week:

Balearic Islands of Antigua (Ibiza, Majorca, Menorca) Barbados Grenada Madeira Malta Iceland Gibraltar Jersey

TUI also indicated that it continues to provide vacations to the Amber destinations listed below, “where borders are open and FCDO advise permits travel”:

Crete of Corfu (Heraklion) Cuba is a country in the Caribbean (Varadero) Gran Canaria Fuerteventura Kos Lanzarote Portugal Rhodes, St Lucia, Tenerife, and Zakynthos are all islands in the Greek archipelago.

However, there was some bad news in the form of the travel company announcing that it has prolonged the cancellation of a number of vacations owing to “ongoing uncertainty.”

TUI reported in its most recent updates that it had to cancel all vacations to the following places until July 21:

Bulgaria Cape Verde is a small island off the coast of Africa Costa Rica is a country in Central America. Egypt Egypt Egypt Egypt Egypt Egypt Egypt Egypt Egypt Egypt Egypt Egypt Egypt Egypt Egypt Egypt Egypt Egypt Egypt Egypt Egypt Spain Mexico Morocco Tunisia TUI Lakes & Mountains destinations in Turkey

The travel operator had previously only cancelled vacations to a few of those areas until July 4 or 11, but the cancellations have now been extended.

It also announced that all non-TUI flights to Canada, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, Tobago, UAE, and the United States have been canceled till July 21.

From November 1, 2021, through April 30, 2022, TUI has canceled all sailings on the Marella Discovery 2.

“All Asia sailings, as well as Ancient Affair and Mediterranean Islands sailings from Cyprus,” says the company.

“All other sailings on Marella Discovery 2 and Marella Discovery remain cancelled up to and including July 31,” it stated in a recent update.

Customers affected, according to TUI. The summary comes to a close.