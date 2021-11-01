Tui, easyJet, Ryanair, BA, and Jet2 have updated their travel advise as the remaining seven countries on the red list have been removed.

According to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, all countries on England’s red list for overseas travel have been deleted.

At 4 a.m. on November 1, the Cabinet minister declared that the Latin American countries of Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru, and Venezuela had been removed from the list.

This means that arrivals will no longer have to pay £2,285 for 11 nights in a quarantine hotel.

“We will maintain the red list category in place as a precautionary step to protect public health,” Mr Shapps wrote on Twitter. “We are willing to add nations and territories back if needed, as the UK’s first line of defense.”

He went on to say that starting today, the government will accept coronavirus vaccines from more than 30 more countries and territories, including Peru and Uganda, bringing the total number of countries and territories to more than 135.

Hotel quarantine would be abolished in the UK, bringing it in line with the rest of Europe.

Tui, easyJet, Ryanair, BA, and Jet2 have provided the most recent travel updates.

If you’re completely vaccinated and returning from a TUI vacation, you won’t need to undergo a pre-departure test or self-isolate when you get home, according to TUITui.

Adults flying with TUI:Turkey do not need to be completely immunized for these destinations.

The Balearic Islands are a group of islands off the coast of Spain.

Cape Verde is a small island off the coast of Africa

Greece

Mexico

Maldives

EgyptEgyptEgyptEgyptEgyptEgyptEgy

Gambia is a country in West Africa.

Madeira and Porto Santo are two islands off the coast of Portugal.

Cyprus

Jamaica

Mainland Spain Dominican Republic is a country in the Caribbean. Croatia St. Lucia is a small island off the coast of Cuba Portugal Dubai Seychelles Costa Rica is a country in Central America. GibraltarJersey Adults must be properly immunized to fly to these destinations with TUI: Tunisia India Italy Morocco A Cruise on the River Sri Lanka is a country in South Asia. Malta Barbados Thailand Antigua Iceland Mauritius Lapland Netherlands Grenada easyJet flies to the following countries from the United Kingdom: Albania Austria Belgium Bulgaria Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic is a country in Central Europe. Denmark Egypt Estonia Finland France Germany Gibraltar Greece Hungary Iceland The Isle of Man is a British Crown Dependency. Israel ItalyJersey JordanKosovo Luxembourg Malta Morocco Netherlands Macedonia, North Poland Portugal Serbia Slovenia SpainSweden Switzerland Turkey Ryanair Ryanair has stated that it will repay consumers for flights that have been canceled within five working days.

They’ve also promised to confirm and provide reimbursements to clients within 24 hours of receiving a request.

Dara Brady, Ryanair’s director of marketing, said: “Customers will receive regular updates, including live video and webcasts, from our ops center in the rare cases where we experience disruption, ensuring that they are kept as informed as possible about what’s going on and how their issue will be resolved.

“Customers who request a refund will now receive confirmation and access to in rare circumstances of cancellation.”

