TUI, easyJet, Ryanair, and British Airways are among the airlines at risk of being placed on the red list before Christmas.

As the Omicron variety spreads, countries are increasing travel restrictions.

The altered strain has already been found in over 30 nations around the world, according to the World Health Organization.

The UK government has reintroduced stricter restrictions as ten countries have been put to the red list as a result of the “variant of concern.”

The harsher restrictions apply to visitors from South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Angola, Malawi, Mozambique, and Zambia.

Anyone returning from a nation on the red list will be required to stay in a controlled quarantine hotel for ten days at a cost of £2,235 per person.

Grant Shapps, the Secretary of Transportation, made the statement on November 29 and stated that he will revisit the measures three weeks later.

We’ve compiled a list of nations that could be on the verge of being added to the red list, including those where the Omicron variety has been discovered – as well as those with a high number of overall cases.

Omicron has been discovered in the following locations.

The Omicron variety has been found in at least 33 countries around the world, and the WHO has warned that the chance of the mutant strain spreading is “very high.”

Australia, Austria, Belgium, Botswana, Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mozambique, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Portugal, Reunion, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UAE, UK, and US are among the countries where the Omicron variant has been identified as of December 2.

Which countries have the highest rates of Covid?

According to the New York Times, all case counts are correct as of December 2.

Cayman Islands are a group of islands off the coast of the (229 cases per 100,000 people)

Andorra (201)Slovakia (185)

Czech Republic is a country in Central Europe (171)

Belgium is a country in Europe (159)

Islands of the Channel (132)

Liechtenstein is a country in the European Union (131)

The Netherlands is a country in Europe (122)

Austria is a country in Europe (121)

The Isle of Man is a British Crown Dependency (116)