TUI, easyJet, Jet2, British Airways: Next week, two holiday hotspots will switch from red to amber.

Russia recently declared that the 14-day quarantine period for UK visitors would be eliminated.

Experts believe there has been no significant breakdown in Covid immunity as a result of vaccinations.

Canada has likewise reopened its borders to properly immunized visitors.

To entice foreign travelers, Lithuania today offered a free third night.

According to MyLondon, the next travel evaluation is due on either Wednesday, September 15 or Thursday, September 16.

Predictions vary significantly and aren’t always accurate, but it’s worth looking into because they’ve been proven to be correct in the past.

The countries rumored to transition from red to amber at the next switch-up may pique the interest of some eager vacationers.

Pakistan and the Maldives are two of the top three destinations for UK tourists moving from red to amber, which will be great news to some.

Turkey, on the other hand, is rumored to be switching to amber.

“Turkey very much deserves to be on the amber list because it has some of the greatest Covid safety rules in place, notably in hotels and other tourist locations, and has worked hard to minimize its infection rates,” said Paul Charles, founder of the PC Agency travel consultant.

Every three weeks, the government conducts an assessment of the traffic light system.

If the next review falls on the scheduled Wednesday or Thursday next week, any modifications won’t take effect for another few days to a week.

A PCR test is required two days after entering an amber-listed nation, as well as a Covid test three days before leaving.

Adults who have been fully immunized can omit the PCR on day eight.

This suggests that there isn’t much of a difference between amber and green list countries for persons who have been double-vaccinated.