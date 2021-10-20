TUI, easyJet, BA, and others have been forced to cancel flights to popular vacation spots.

Morocco has banned flights to and from the United Kingdom due to an increase in coronavirus cases.

Several flights between the two nations were canceled on Wednesday by airlines such as easyJet and TUI, ahead of the ban taking effect at 11.59 p.m.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, the weekly rate of reported coronavirus cases in the North African nation was only 10.4 per 100,000 people on October 14.

In the United Kingdom, the current rate is 445.5 per 100,000 persons.

On Wednesday, EasyJet canceled two flights from Gatwick and Manchester to Marrakech, but will resume service in the opposite direction to transport customers back to the UK before the ban takes effect.

“We are still seeking information from the Moroccan authorities as to whether we are able to fly repatriation flights beyond midnight today,” the airline stated in a statement.

Flights between Heathrow and Marrakech, which had been suspended owing to the epidemic, have been canceled by British Airways.

According to TUI: “The Moroccan government has informed us of a change in rule that will take effect on October 21st for flights from the United Kingdom to Morocco.

“As a result, we have been forced to cancel flights to Marrakech and Agadir until at least October 31, 2021.

“Customers are being contacted in order of departure date to discuss their options, which include changing to a another location or receiving a full refund.

“We are working with Moroccan authorities on the contents of this notification and will provide an update to customers who are currently on vacation in the next 24 hours.

“We appreciate our consumers’ patience and understanding at this time,” said the company.

Families from England and Wales who have booked half-term holidays in Morocco for next week may be affected by the flying restriction.

The policy will be in effect “until further notice,” according to Morocco’s National Office of Airports.

Flights to and from Germany and the Netherlands are also prohibited.