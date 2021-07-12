TUI cancels additional vacations ahead of Thursday’s travel report.

TUI has canceled further vacations to popular tourist destinations ahead of the government’s next travel update, which is expected later this week.

In accordance with instructions, the holiday behemoth said it is “continually assessing” its holiday program and cancellations.

From May 17, when the travel ban was overturned and the government implemented the traffic light system, TUI has resumed holidays to a variety of countries, including some on the amber list, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The UK Foreign Office has updated its travel advice for vacations in Italy, Spain, Dubai, and France.

The government has announced that those who have been doubly vaccinated will not be required to self-isolate upon returning home from an amber list nation, but will still be required to undergo tests.

Despite the new guidelines, TUI has declared that all vacations to Cyprus, Jamaica, Skiathos, Fuerteventura, Crete (Chania), and La Palma would be canceled until later this month on various dates.

The complete list is as follows:

Cyprus and Jamaica, up to and including July 21. Skiathos is open until July 22nd. Fuerteventura (up to and including July 23) Crete, up to and including July 26th (Chania) La Palma, up to and including July 28

Up through and including July 31, holidays have also been canceled to:

Aruba Cape Verde is a small island off the coast of Africa Costa Rica is a country in Central America. Bulgaria Croatia Egypt, Dominican Republic Florida Greece (Halkidiki, Kefalonia, Preveza, Samos, Santorini, Thassos) Italy (Halkidiki, Kefalonia, Preveza, Samos, Santorini, Thassos) Mexico Morocco Spain is a country in Europe (Mainland) TUI Mountains & Lakes Turkey Tunisia

TUI has also canceled non-TUI flights to the following destinations up to and including July 31:

Canada India Indonesia Kenya Maldives Seychelles Mauritius Sri Lanka is a country in South Asia. Tobago, Tanzania, Thailand UAE, United States of America

“We want to provide our clients freedom and choice this summer,” TUI added, “therefore where borders are open and FCDO guidance allows travel, we will operate as planned.”

“Every three weeks, we reassess our vacation schedule and cancellations in accordance with government changes, with the next update coming on July 15th.”

Customers will be notified as quickly as possible if their reservation is changed, according to the company.

“All customers affected by the recent cancellations will be contacted directly and will have the option of receiving a full cash refund, or changing to a later date or other holiday and receiving a booking reward,” TUI added.

“We will contact you directly if we need to cancel any future holidays due to new Government instructions or as a consequence of assessing our vacation programs.” The summary comes to a close.