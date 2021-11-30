Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is $102 million for the drawing on November 30th, 21.

The Mega Millions jackpot for November 30th, 21 is $102 million, and the drawing will take place at 11 p.m. ET.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday night’s 11/30/21 drawing is at $102 million, with a cash-value option worth $73.3 million. Depending on the number of tickets sold around the country prior to the drawing, the total jackpot could rise.

The winning numbers for the $94 million jackpot for Friday (11/26/21) were 07-27-37-42-59, with a Mega Ball of 02. The Megaplier was a 2x multiplier.

There was no grand prize winner on Friday, but a ticket sold in Michigan for the game’s second prize matched the first five white balls but not the gold Mega Ball. Their second prize is worth $2 million because they paid an extra $1 for the Megaplier.

For the $10,000 third prize, nine tickets were sold nationally on Friday that matched four of the five white balls and the Mega Ball. Three of them paid an extra $1 for the Megaplier, bringing their total prize money to $20,000 each.

The following are the winners of the Mega Millions top prize in 2021:

22nd of October, 2021 — $108 million (Arizona)

21 September 2021 — $432 million (New York)

06/08/2021 — $56,000,000 (Illinois)

21st of May, 2021 — $516 million (Pennsylvania)

16 February 2021 — $96 million (New York)

$1.05 billion on January 22, 2021 (Michigan)

The previous winning ticket, for a $119 million prize, was sold in Wisconsin on September 15, 20. The Mega Millions jackpot was won for the fifth and last time in the calendar year 2020.

The following are the five Mega Millions jackpots that will be won in 2020:

$119 million — Wisconsin, September 15

$22 million — California, July 31

$124 million — New Jersey, July 24

$410 million — in Arizona on June 9

$202 million — New Jersey, February 11

Other recent winners include a $372 million ticket sold in Ohio and a $227 million ticket sold on September 24, 2019 in Cedar Park, Texas, a suburb north of Austin.

Mega Millions is a multi-state lottery that takes place every Tuesday and Friday night and is one of the two largest lottery jackpot games in the United States. The Mega Millions jackpots begin at $20 million and go up from there. This is a condensed version of the information.