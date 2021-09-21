Tucker Carlson’s “vaccine misinformation” allegedly influenced her father’s death from COVID, according to his daughter.

The daughter of an unvaccinated man who died of COVID-19 recently has blamed her father’s death on “misinformation” from Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson.

During an interview with CNN’s John Berman on Monday, Katie Lane said that videos regarding vaccines that included Carlson “had a role” in her father’s premature death. Patrick Lane, 45, of Snohomish, Washington, passed away on September 10th. Before getting the virus, he had no pre-existing illnesses and was regarded to be in good health.

When asked what media source influenced her father’s vaccine aversion, Katie Lane answered, “He watched some Tucker Carlson videos on YouTube.” “And some of those videos contained some vaccine misinformation. And I feel that had something to do with it.”

Lane also stated that her father was “far from right-wing,” but had “consumed media from all sides.” Lane said he was apprehensive because “misinformation from one of those sides made him hesitant,” and he was waiting for complete FDA permission before being vaccinated. Evan Lane, his father’s son, stated his father was “not anti-vaccine” and would have received an approved vaccination.

Patrick Lane developed COVID-19 symptoms just days before the FDA gave the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine final approval last month. Despite appearing to be in good health, his health rapidly worsened, and he died less than two weeks later. His final words to his wife, according to his daughter, were “he wishes he had been vaccinated.”

During an interview with local NBC station KING-TV last week, Katie Lane made similar remarks, especially stating that information her father obtained from watching Carlson videos had caused him to become “a victim of deception.”

Carlson and his guests on his show have regularly cast doubt on the immunizations’ safety. Carlson said in July that after receiving a “experimental” inoculation, “a huge number of immunized people are getting COVID,” and that Democrats were “lying” about the vaccination and the virus.

The Fox News anchor also claimed incorrectly that the vaccination is "bad for" college students and equated a vaccine requirement for federal employees to "sterilization." Carlson has defended the vaccine at other occasions, admitting at least once that "the vaccine.