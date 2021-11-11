Tucker Carlson wonders why the US should support Ukraine rather than Russia.

Despite a recent build-up of Russian forces along the nations’ common border, Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson questioned why the US was supporting Ukraine and not Russia on Wednesday.

Carlson was speaking with Republican Representative Mike Turner, who encouraged President Joe Biden’s administration to “take quick action” against Russian forces in a letter co-signed by other Republican members of Congress.

He probed Turner on why he was pressing the administration to do more for Ukraine, eventually questioning why the US should help Ukraine rather than Russia.

Turner, who represents Ohio’s 10th district, began by thanking Carlson for bringing the matter to his attention, but the Fox News presenter then grilled him on his viewpoint.

“This show is watched by a lot of military families,” Carlson stated. “You’ve proposed sending American troops to Ukraine—to the region, as you put it—I’m wondering if you could explain to them why it’s in America’s interest for their children to risk their lives in Ukraine.” Turner talked about the region’s history and the 1994 Budapest Memorandum on Security Assurances, in which Russia agreed to protect the territorial integrity of Ukraine and other former Soviet regions, as well as the Russian invasion of Ukraine and annexation of Crimea.

Turner stated, “We already have troops in Ukraine.” “The purpose of our letter is to emphasize the gravity of this subject so that people understand that we’re about to witness the second Biden administration fiasco.” Turner brought up the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, implying that if the Biden administration did nothing, a similar situation could occur in Ukraine, but Carlson refuted the link.

“Do we need more troops in Ukraine as a result of 20 years in Afghanistan and the terrible, cowardly, and fruitless pullout from Afghanistan?” Carlson explained.

“So, honestly, why should the typical American worry about Ukraine’s territorial integrity?” he wondered.

Carlson claimed that the situation at the southern border had jeopardized the US’s territorial integrity and asked Turner whether he had called for soldiers to be sent there. Turner underlined the strategic importance of Ukraine and the necessity to maintain the country’s territorial integrity.

“Everyone that is on our side,” the congressman continued. This is a condensed version of the information.