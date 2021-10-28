Tucker Carlson to Launch Riot Documentary on January 6—Suggests Was a “False Flag”

Tucker Carlson, a Fox News personality, has released the teaser for his documentary about the Capitol riots, which includes a film of a woman who claims the riots were staged.

Carlson said during his primetime show on Wednesday that the US government has launched a “war on terror” against Americans, and displayed the trailer for the three-part series.

Carlson’s Twitter account also tweeted the trailer on Wednesday. Several people appear in it, including one who thinks the left is “hunting” the right.

“False flags have happened in our country,” the woman adds near the end of the trailer. January 6th may have been one of them.” On Wednesday, Carlson said of the documentary series, “We believe it addresses a lot of the unanswered issues from that day.”

“What is our conclusion?” In fact, the US administration has declared a new war on terror. “However, it isn’t against Al Qaeda; it is against American civilians,” he explained.

The trailer was then shown by the Fox anchor. “The genuine tale behind 1/6,” reads on-screen text, followed by “The War on Terror 2.0 and the plan against the people.” “The domestic war on terror has arrived,” a man says. It’ll be here before the end of the year.” “The helicopters have left Afghanistan, and now they’re here at home,” Carlson continues, referring to the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, which was concluded on August 31.

pic.twitter.com/5yCRlkZlzM November 1

Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) (@TuckerCarlson) (@TuckerCarlson) (@Tucker 28th of October, 2021 Then comes a man’s voice saying, “The left is hunting the right.” “Sticking them in Guantanamo Bay, for American citizens, leaving them there to suffer,” he continues on screen. A guy fires a gun at what looks to be a shooting range is briefly shown, followed by a voice saying, “We are dealing with an insurgency in the United States,” as the scene flips to President Joe Biden giving a speech.

White supremacy is described as “the most lethal threat” in Biden’s address. The graphics shift to footage of supporters of former President Donald Trump gathered outside the US Capitol and then to black-and-white footage of a Ku Klux Klan march in Washington, D.C. as the music continues. This seems to be a well-known phrase. This is a condensed version of the information.