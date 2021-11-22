Tucker Carlson receives a message from Kyle Rittenhouse. He supports BLM and claims that the shooting had nothing to do with race.

Kyle Rittenhouse said his shooting in Kenosha had “nothing to do with race” and that he is a supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“There is no connection between race and this instance. It has nothing to do with race at all. It was about exercising one’s right to self-defense “In an interview with Tucker Carlson of Fox News that will air in part on Monday evening during Tucker Carlson Tonight, he said.

Rittenhouse stated in a teaser clip from the interview shared by Fox News on Sunday: “I’m not a racist in the least. I am a supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement.” “I encourage peaceful demonstrations,” the adolescent continued during his first TV appearance since his acquittal on all five charges against him in his murder trial on Friday.

Rittenhouse discussed the prosecution in his case in an extended segment of the interview acquired by Mediaite.

“Change, in my opinion, is required. Not only in my case, but in others, I believe there is a lot of prosecutorial wrongdoing. It’s incredible how much a prosecutor can take advantage of a defendant “he stated

The remainder of the Rittenhouse interview with Carlson will be featured in an episode of a Fox Nation program that will be released in December, according to FOX News.

This documentary will feature “extra segments” of the interview as well as unique behind-the-scenes access to Rittenhouse and his defense team, according to the network.

On Friday, Mark Richards, one of Rittenhouse’s defense attorneys, told CNN that he “didn’t approve” of the Fox film team and “threw [them]out of the room multiple times.”

During a rally in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August 2020, Rittenhouse was 17 years old when he fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, as well as injuring Gaige Grosskreutz.

Throughout the trial, the now-18-year-old claimed that he acted in self-defense, but prosecutors claimed that the victims approached him out of concern that he was an active shooter.

A number of senators and politicians have publicly denounced the verdict, which has triggered rallies in cities around the country, including New York, Portland, and California.

Progressive Democratic members of "The Squad," including Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, criticized Rittenhouse's acquittal.