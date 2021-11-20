Tucker Carlson of Fox is granted an exclusive interview with Kyle Rittenhouse.

According to Fox News, Kyle Rittenhouse will be on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Monday for an interview with the show’s presenter, Tucker Carlson.

Only the first half of Rittenhouse’s interview with Tucker Carlson will air Monday night, according to a press release emailed to The Washington Newsday. The interview will then be followed by a Fox Nation documentary in December, according to reports.

This documentary will include “extra segments of the interview as well as unique behind-the-scenes access to Rittenhouse and his defense team,” according to the network.

Rittenhouse, 18, was acquitted on five counts, including reckless homicide, after shooting and killing two people and injuring a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during protests after the shooting of Jacob Blake in August 2020.

In the aftermath of the protests, Rittenhouse, a native of Antioch, Illinois, traveled to Kenosha. On security camera footage, he could be seen patrolling the streets with an AR-15 weapon, and he eventually came face to face with demonstrators.

This set off a chain of events that culminated with Rittenhouse fatally shooting two demonstrators with his AR-15, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. He also shot Gaige Grosskreutz, another demonstrator, in the shoulder as Grosskreutz approached him with a gun.

Rittenhouse’s actions were repeatedly described by prosecutors as justifiable homicide, a sentiment supported by countless civil rights organizations and Black Lives Matter activists around the country.

The jury, however, found Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges because he acted in self-defense.

The prosecution had long been accused by Rittenhouse’s defense team of suppressing evidence, something the state has categorically rejected.

Despite the prosecution’s claims to the contrary, the trial was frequently characterized as a back-and-forth affair, with the chief defense counsel admitting that “there were times we doubted the evidence, and there were times we were certain.”

When Rittenhouse speaks for the first time on Monday, it will be on one of the most-watched programs in the country.

According to Nielsen Media Research, Tucker Carlson Tonight is cable television’s top-rated show, with an average claimed viewership of 3.2 million people.

Carlson, 52, previously hosted FOX & Friends Weekend, Fox’s weekend programming, from 2012 to 2016. As a political contributor, he joined the network. This is a condensed version of the information.