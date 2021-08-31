Tucker Carlson is urging anti-vaxxer Alex Berenson to sue Twitter over the ban, and he says he’ll pay for it.

Tucker Carlson, a Fox News personality, has offered to assist pay legal bills for anti-vaccination campaigner Alex Berenson, who is suing Twitter after being banned.

Berenson, a former New York Times reporter who was branded “the pandemic’s wrongest man” by The Atlantic earlier this year for spreading false information on COVID-19, was permanently banned from Twitter on Saturday. During a Monday interview on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Berenson recounted his issues, and Carlson encouraged his guest to file a lawsuit against Facebook.

“I sincerely hope you litigate the hell out of these totalitarians,” Carlson added. “And if you do, I hope you come back and tell us how we can get popcorn and watch it.”

“It’s more than that, Tucker,” Berenson said, “people want to be a part of this, they want to finance this litigation, it’s been incredible to me.”

Carlson said, “Yeah, I want to fund it.” “Yes, I do. That’s what I mean.”

Fox News was contacted for comment by this publication.

Shortly after tweeting that the COVID-19 vaccine “doesn’t stop infection or transmission” and falsely claiming that the vaccine is better described as “a therapeutic with a limited window of efficacy and terrible side effect profile that must be dosed in advance of illness,” Berenson was banned from Twitter.

Berenson’s account was “permanently suspended for multiple violations of our COVID-19 misinformation guidelines,” according to a Twitter spokeswoman. Berenson said in a series of tweets now deleted as a result of the prohibition that the vaccines depress immune systems, increase serious sickness, and may be worse than catching COVID-19 for individuals who aren’t elderly.

Berenson also claimed that surgical face masks do not work to stop the virus from spreading, and he predicted incorrectly that COVID-19 deaths in the United States would not reach 500,000 by spring—actual deaths easily exceeded 500,000 by spring, and the current American death toll is over 637,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Berenson told This website that he had been “censored” by Twitter and that society had “reached a dangerous time.” He asserted that his information “has been proven correct time and time again” and encouraged readers to read his Substack newsletter.

