Tucker Carlson is accused of murdering people by ‘weaponizing lies,’ according to Fauci.

Dr. Anthony Fauci dismissed Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and former trade adviser Peter Navarro’s assaults on him on Tuesday, calling their criticisms “ridiculous.”

During an appearance on MSNBC, Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s main medical adviser, described being disparaged by right-wing figures.

He told interviewer Ari Melber, “I’m trying to save lives, and the folks who weaponize lies are killing people.” “So the only question I have is that I consider it a badge of honor when you see Tucker Carlson and Peter Navarro condemning me.” During portions on his show, Carlson has slammed Fauci and his management of the COVID-19 outbreak. Carlson has accused the doctor and other health officials of concealing details about the early days of the pandemic, and he has questioned Fauci’s desire for Americans to continue wearing masks after they have been vaccinated, among many other criticisms.

Meanwhile, Navarro, who previously served as a trade adviser to former President Donald Trump, has openly mocked Fauci on several occasions.

In July 2020, USA Today invited Navarro to write an op-ed against Fauci, and the paper published a disclaimer about the op-ed he wrote, stating that it did not match the paper’s fact-checking standards. “When you ask me whether I listen to Dr. Fauci’s advise, my answer is: only with suspicion and caution,” Navarro wrote. More recently, during an October appearance on Jim Rantz’s radio show, Navarro referred to Fauci as “evil” and claimed he counseled Trump on two occasions to dismiss him.

In Trump Time: A Journal of America’s Plague Year, Navarro’s new book, also takes several jabs at the senior immunologist at the National Institutes of Health.

When speaking with Melber on Tuesday, Fauci dismissed such comments.

“They always bring up those folks who make those absurd statements, you know, pushing people to do things that will kill them, and telling me that I should go to jail. ‘Give me a break, will you?’ they say in my old Brooklyn neighborhood “he stated

Fauci appeared on MSNBC to talk about the pandemic as we approach Thanksgiving. While advising Americans on how to be safe during the holidays and answering questions about COVID-19 and the vaccine, he. This is a condensed version of the information.