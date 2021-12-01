Tucker Carlson defends Chris Cuomo for assisting his brother, calling it the “best thing he ever did.”

Following CNN’s suspension of Chris Cuomo, Tucker Carlson delivered a monologue criticizing the anchor.

After the New York attorney general released testimony regarding sexual misconduct allegations against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, the network made the decision.

According to transcripts, Chris Cuomo was not honest about how much he was involved in putting together a defense against his brother’s allegations. Furthermore, they said he utilized his media ties to gather information on the accusers.

During an interview with Tucker Carlson, Carlson mocked and complimented Chris Cuomo’s conduct tonight, while simultaneously condemning CNN’s standards.

“CNN’s top-rated anchor, Chris Cuomo, has been hauled off the air, most certainly for good,” Carlson stated. You’re unlikely to see him on camera again.

“It feels like the end of something for us here at Fox since, like most Americans, we never actually watched the Chris Cuomo show, presuming that was its name.” However, we’ve seen his clips throughout the years and they’ve captivated us.

“We provided them to you frequently as a public service, but honestly because we couldn’t help ourselves.”

“How could a man who could barely speak English end up with a lucrative job on television?” we questioned. Was this some bizarre affirmative action program for illiterates? We were never able to figure it out.

“However, it was astonishing to watch it, sentence after severely twisted sentence, a bouillabaisse of nonsensical syntax, none of which you could understand.” It was like a piece of performance art, a communicator who couldn’t communicate at all.” The Fox News presenter then went on to bash Chris Cuomo even more by commenting on his weightlifting videos. He also said that during the last five years, Fox News has mocked and insulted Chris Cuomo for his activities and CNN programs.

Despite the backlash, Carlson praised Chris Cuomo’s conduct and emphasized the necessity of helping a family member who is in need.

“Helping his brother is not the worst thing Chris Cuomo has ever done; in fact, it might have been the nicest thing he has ever done,” he remarked.

“Not because Andrew Cuomo was a decent person; he surely wasn’t. He was despicable.”

“However, Andrew Cuomo was.” This is a condensed version of the information.