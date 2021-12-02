Tucker Carlson defends Alex Jones, claiming that he is a better journalist than others.

Tucker Carlson of Fox News backed InfoWars presenter Alex Jones, claiming that he is a better journalist than those at NBC News and CBS. During his Tucker Carlson Tonight show on Wednesday, he argued that Jones is derided for his flamboyance, but that he has served as a “guide to reality” for his listeners.

Carlson stated Jones was a better journalist than Ken Dilanian and Margaret Brennan, and discussed Jones’s alleged involvement in the January 6 Capitol riots.

Jones and other Trump supporters, including former adviser Roger Stone, have been subpoenaed by the House select committee investigating the January 6 uprising.

Mississippi Representative Bennie Thompson, the committee’s chairman, has stated that the group is “gathering evidence regarding the protests and following march to the Capitol that developed into a violent mob storming the Capitol and threatening our democracy.”

On January 6, Carlson and his crew “knew for a certainty” that Jones had taken precautions to prevent crime, according to Carlson.

Carlson stated, ” “The January 6 committee’s mission has never been to acquire information; clearly, Congress already has that information. Nancy Pelosi doesn’t want to tell us how many federal agents were in the crowd that day.

“Pelosi has refused to provide thousands of hours of videotaped evidence dating back to January 6. This is not a fact-finding mission; rather, it is a clear attempt to penalize Democratic detractors.” He continued, saying: “The committee has now decided to deactivate Alex Jones, one of the most popular right-wing journalists. Journalist, you are correct. Jones is criticized for his flamboyance, but the truth is that in recent years he has been a lot better guide to reality.

“To put it another way, he’s a better journalist than, say, NBC News’ security correspondent Ken Dilanian or CBS’s Margaret Brennan. Alex Jones never believed the Russia hoax for a second, and if he met down with Tony Fauci, he would ask him serious questions, not simply slobber all over him, like journalists are supposed to do.” This is in response to Margaret Brennan’s interview with White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday. A brief pause from the over-an-hour-long interview was also lost. This is a condensed version of the information.