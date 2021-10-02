Tucker Carlson criticizes Gloria Steinem for comparing Hitler to the Texas abortion law.

Gloria Steinem, a well-known activist and writer, has criticized Texas’ new stringent abortion law. Tucker Carlson, a Fox News presenter, has responded.

Steinem spoke before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Thursday. She compared Senate Bill 8, which effectively prohibits abortions for women who are more than six weeks pregnant in Texas, to Nazism.

“When Hitler was elected, his first official act was to lockup the family planning facilities and proclaim abortion a felony against the state,” she claimed.

“They realized that regulating reproduction and nationalizing women’s bodies is the first step in an all-controlling state,” she continued, referring to the Italian WWII dictator Mussolini.

However, the Fox News host questioned Steinem’s intelligence before criticizing her position, accusing her of “rewriting history” and adding, “Can’t allow you do that, you’re not Wikipedia.”

“Actually, Adolf Hitler, like Margaret Sanger, who created Planned Parenthood, was an enthusiastic eugenicist who supported abortion,” Carlson stated during the segment on Friday.

“Hitler, like Gloria Steinem, promoted abortion as a strategy to keep women working and contributing to the economy,” Carlson continued, citing research by law professor Jeffrey Tuomala, who has written on the Nuremberg trials. Steinem has been asked for comment by this publication.

The abortion debate rages on, with U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman beginning to hear arguments from the Department of Justice on Friday, challenging the country’s most stringent abortion statute.

The Texas legislation, which prohibits abortions once heart activity is found, has already faced legal challenges, including one before the United States Supreme Court, which did not decide on its validity.

Texas got around the constitutional right to abortion by putting the burden of proof on private persons rather than prosecutors. If successful, people who win cases against individuals who perform or enable the treatment can receive up to $10,000 in damages.

According to the Associated Press, during a three-hour hearing, Justice Department attorney Brian Netter told the court that Texas realized it couldn’t ban abortions after six weeks because it “resorted to an unprecedented scheme of vigilante justice” to scare those who perform or assist women with abortions. This is a condensed version of the information.