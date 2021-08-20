Tucker Carlson claims that Joe Biden’s interview was doctored to make him appear less “incoherent” and “confused.”

According to Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, ABC News deliberately edited a recent interview with President Joe Biden to make him look better by omitting a chunk of his dialogue with George Stephanopoulos in order to make him look better.

Carlson discussed the recently leaked ABC News transcript of the Wednesday interview with his prime-time audience on Thursday. The transcript included a segment about Biden’s deceased son, Beau Biden, that was not broadcast.

Biden appeared to claim his son is in the Navy before correcting himself and adding Beau Biden is in the Army during that interaction with Stephanopoulos. The encounter, according to Carlson, was “not presidential.”

Before turning to the topic of editing Biden’s interview, Carlson examined the Taliban’s fast conquest of Afghanistan and the role the intelligence community played in determining how quickly the country may fall.

“Towards the end of his interview with ABC, there was this exchange,” he explained. That encounter was never captured on film. For the sake of time, television networks now frequently cut interviews. However, ABC News appears to have chosen to cut out elements of Joe Biden’s speech that made him appear un-presidential, disjointed, and confused.”

Carlson read from an ABC News transcript, saying, “We think it’s worth knowing what happened, especially at a time of national crisis.”

In that section of the transcript, Stephanopoulos inquired about Afghanistan veterans who believe it is time to leave the country, citing Army Special Forces officer Javier McKay, who stated, “I wish we could’ve gone with honor.”

“Look, that’s like asking my departed son Beau, who did six months in Kosovo and a year in Iraq as a Navy captain and then major—I mean, as an Army major,” Biden responded, according to the transcript. And, you know, I’m sure he had misgivings about leaving Afghanistan—er, Iraq.”

“He was resentful of way things were going. But what about the concept—the what’s alternative?” Biden stated the following.

“We’re waiting for the footage, but that’s the transcript,” Carlson stated on Thursday. The president’s son was now in the Navy, rather than the Army. Wasn’t he in the Army and not the Navy? That doesn’t make sense. We believe he served in the Army rather than the Navy.

