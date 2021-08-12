Tucker Carlson claims that a senator advised him to go public with allegations of NSA spying.

Carlson first claimed on Tucker Carlson Tonight on June 28 that a government “whistleblower” informed him that the NSA was “watching our electronic conversations and is intending to expose them in an effort to pull this show off the air.”

Carlson said in an interview with Glenn Beck on Wednesday that he was persuaded to explain the alleged plot on his show by the advice of an anonymous “smart” Senator, despite his fears that it would make him “look like a nutcase.”

Carlson admitted, “It actually worried me.” “I immediately phoned the only person in politics with whom I would ever speak—a wise U.S. senator—and said, ‘This kind of terrifies me honestly, what should I do?’ ‘You have to go public with it because you don’t have any other defense,’ he said. You don’t have any actual power; the only power you have is the ability to speak… and you must do so immediately.’

“So I did,” Carlson continued, “and I felt like a lunatic.” “You don’t want to be on television… Would you want to go on national television and declare, “They’re spying on me?” You don’t sound like a nutcase, do you? I didn’t feel like I had an option, though.”

Carlson boasted that he is “the least paranoid, sunniest, most optimistic, naive person I know” and never assumes “evil intents on the side of any American,” saying he “never would have dreamed” making such charges three years ago. He stated a “very close buddy” informed him of the alleged surveillance while he was in Washington, D.C.

The NSA issued an unusual statement the day after Carlson made the allegations, denying that Carlson had ever been a surveillance target. Carlson’s name was later revealed to have been “unmasked” at the request of an anonymous official owing to relevant conversations while he was preparing for an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

