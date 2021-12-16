TTS Blood Clots: What Are They? CDC Advisers to Discuss J&J Vaccine Risks and Benefits

On Thursday, US health experts will gather to assess the advantages and hazards of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID vaccination.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) posted a draft agenda for a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) on Wednesday. Experts would vote on “new recommendations for use” of the J&J vaccine, according to the report.

The workshop will also provide updates on Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS), a newly characterized syndrome that has been discovered as a rare possible side effect of specific COVID vaccinations.

Thrombosis—a blood clot—in a vein or artery, with thrombocytopenia, or a low blood platelet count, within four to 42 days after receiving a COVID vaccine, is characterized as vaccine-induced TTS, according to the American Society of Hematology (ASH).

The ASH stated on August 12 that the incidence of the condition was “extremely low,” but that anyone experiencing severe headaches, visual changes, abdominal pain, nausea, back pain, shortness of breath, leg pain and swelling, as well as easy bruising or bleeding within four to 42 days after vaccination should seek medical attention immediately.

TTS looked “much more probable” to occur after J&J or AstraZeneca vaccines, which are adenoviral vector vaccines, than after Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, which are mRNA vaccines, according to the study.

According to the CDC, more than 16.4 million doses of the J&J vaccine had been given to patients in the United States as of November 24, with 54 of those people developing TTS. After 437 million mRNA vaccine doses had been delivered in the country, there were two verified TTS incidents following a vaccination with the Moderna shot.

The Australian government released statistics on TTS occurrence after a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on October 8 this year, finding that the risk was roughly 2.4 per 100,000 in those under 60 and 1.8 per 100,000 in people 60 and over.

The CDC continued to recommend the J&J COVID immunization for people aged 18 and above as of Thursday morning, albeit it noted that women.