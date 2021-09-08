Tsunami Warning Issued Along Mexican Coast Following Strong Earthquake Off Acapulco.

Following a strong earthquake off the coast of Acapulco, a tsunami warning has been issued for the whole Mexican coast.

A massive 7.0 earthquake struck southwest Mexico, potentially causing a tsunami along the coast.

The 7.0 earthquake struck 2.5 miles east-northeast near Los rganos de San Agustin and eight miles from the Pacific Coast beach holiday city of Acapulco on Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey. The depth of the earthquake, according to the report, spanned 7.8 miles of land.

The enormous earthquake seriously devastated a number of neighboring locations, including Roman Sur, a neighborhood in Mexico City.

“It was horrific,” said Yesmin Rizk, a 70-year-old Roma Sur resident, according to Reuters. “Every time anything similar happens, it reminds me of the earthquake in 1985.”

This is a developing story, and as more information becomes available, it will be updated.