Tsunami Warning Issued After Mexico Earthquake: 1 Dead As Buildings Sway In Mexico City

At 2.29 a.m. ET, the following was updated: On Tuesday, a violent earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 struck Mexico near the Pacific vacation city of Acapulco, killing at least one person who was crushed by a collapsing utility pole. Several structures in the capital, which is hundreds of kilometers away, were shaken by the earthquake.

Guerrero state governor Hector Astudillo told Milenio TV that the man was murdered when a pole collapsed on him in the city of Coyuca de Benitez. The epicenter was 11 kilometers southeast of Acapulco in Guerrero state, according to the National Seismological Service.

The quake occurred around 230 miles from the capital, according to the government, and the ground shook across Mexico City and neighboring states, according to the New York Times. Although there were no initial reports of injuries as a result of the earthquake, the chief of the capital’s police department reported that certain districts were without power.

The quake had a magnitude of 7.4 according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), and it occurred just 7.8 miles beneath the earth’s surface.

The tremendous earthquake prompted the US tsunami warning system to issue a tsunami hazard alert for Mexico, but it stated that no areas in the US were at risk.

People were seen clutching one other in one video shared online as trees outside a building trembled. As the ground continued to tremble, one person could be seen clutching to a fence. During the temblor, another video captured a mix of blue, yellow, and red lights in the sky.

Residents in Mexico City ran out of buildings as the ground shook for about a minute in certain locations, thanks to the city’s earthquake warning system, which was operational at the time of the quake.

According to CBS News, Acapulco Mayor Adela Roman declared in a statement to Milenio TV that “there is no truly significant problem.” However, there were “many gas leaks in various areas,” according to Roman, and other structures had fallen walls.