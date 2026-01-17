TSA Introduces $45 ConfirmID Fee for Non-REAL ID Travelers

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will soon charge a $45 fee for travelers who do not have a REAL ID-compliant identification, starting February 1, 2026. This new initiative, known as TSA ConfirmID, aims to streamline identity verification at airport security checkpoints, offering an alternative for those without the required identification.

Changes to Travel Security Procedures

Under the REAL ID Act, which was established by Congress in 2005, air travelers must present either a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or an approved alternative identification. This requirement has been enforced since the spring of 2025. However, TSA’s new fee-based option will allow travelers without a compliant ID to complete the verification process for a fee.

Travelers who arrive without a REAL ID or an acceptable alternative ID will be able to use the TSA ConfirmID tool. This system can be accessed online before the trip or via QR codes at the airport. After paying the $45 fee, travelers will provide necessary personal details such as their legal name, travel dates, and ID expiration date. The confirmation is valid for up to 10 days, requiring re-verification for longer trips.

The ConfirmID process involves biometric checks such as facial recognition and fingerprinting, taking at least 30 minutes. To reduce delays, travelers are encouraged to complete the process before arriving at the airport. Once verified, travelers will receive a confirmation email to present at the checkpoint, either in digital or printed form.

However, using the ConfirmID service does not guarantee approval to board the flight. Security officers can still deny access if they cannot verify a traveler’s identity. Travelers who choose not to use ConfirmID may also face denial of security clearance.

The TSA provides a comprehensive list of acceptable identification forms beyond the REAL ID, including U.S. passports, state-issued enhanced licenses, trusted traveler cards, and more. Approximately 94% of travelers already meet the REAL ID requirements, leaving a small but significant portion who may rely on ConfirmID.

As TSA’s Deputy Administrator Adam Stahl explained, the new fee will cover the costs of verifying insufficient identification, ensuring that taxpayers are not burdened. The TSA is urging all travelers to update their IDs as soon as possible to avoid delays and complications at the airport.

While many states have already transitioned to REAL ID-compliant licenses, some—like Washington—issue enhanced licenses without the gold star, which are still acceptable. Travelers are encouraged to check their state’s requirements to avoid last-minute surprises.

For those worried about missing flights due to identification issues, airlines like Alaska Airlines offer flexible policies for full-fare tickets but note that change fees and fare differences may apply. It’s recommended that travelers use ConfirmID ahead of their trips to prevent the stress of missing a flight over identification problems.

With the deadline fast approaching, the TSA is hopeful that this new system will motivate travelers to ensure they have the proper identification before heading to the airport. For those still without compliant identification, ConfirmID offers a solution—albeit for a price.