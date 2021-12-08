‘Trying to stop them fighting,’ a woman was assaulted by her own dogs.

On Monday, December 6, emergency services were called to Assam Close in St Helens after complaints of a woman being assaulted by her own four dogs.

The area near Reginald Road was visited by armed police, paramedics, and firefighters.

In the attack, the woman was gravely hurt and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Merseyside Police said on Tuesday that the canines had been taken away by officers and were being held in police kennels.

The dogs would frequently fight, according to a neighbor who told The Washington Newsday today that the woman was ‘trying to break them up.’

She also described how rescue personnel had to smash a window in order to assist a woman who couldn’t get to her door.

As one of my neighbors put it: “I was just getting home from work when I noticed the fire department and paramedics, but the cops hadn’t arrived yet.

“There were so many that I couldn’t even get onto my drive.

“It’s a startling, horrible thing to happen, and I feel bad for her because I know what dogs can be like when they are in the zone and don’t care who they bite.

“I’ve seen the dog owner get a lot of flak online, with people making assumptions, which I don’t believe is fair because no one knows what happened.

“She frequently intervenes between the dogs to break up fights, and this appears to be the case this time.

“I believe the emergency services had to enter via the window to assist her since she was unable to reach the door to unlock it.”

Another local, who did not want to be identified, stated: “I’m terrified at the prospect of something like this happening, and I sincerely hope the woman is okay and recovers quickly.

“It’s usually a very nice, quiet small place.”

