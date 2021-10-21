Truth Social, according to Donald Trump Jr., will ‘kill Cancel Culture.’

Donald Trump Jr. has stated that his father’s new social media network will be a venue for people to “claim their First Amendment rights.”

On Fox News, Trump Jr waxed lyrical about the goals of Truth Social, which his father unveiled on Wednesday as a response to social media firms that had generally blacklisted him following the fatal January 6 riot in the United States Capitol.

“You saw what they did to the president of the United States,” Trump Jr said on Fox News, alluding to Trump’s deactivation from Twitter and Facebook. “We want to make sure that Americans have a voice.”

@DonaldJTrumpJr’s revelation of https://t.co/I4K8Tz54NMT is breaking news.

“A Big Tent, an open and Free Network for individuals to be able to communicate, to exercise your First Amendment rights,” says ruth Social. pic.twitter.com/Kbq8fdmeN0 October 21, 2021 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) “We’re going to cancel the cancel culture, and we’re going to rise up and fight big tech’s tyranny.” Trump Jr. told Sean Hannity on Fox News that beta testing would begin in the coming weeks, and he encouraged people to participate ahead of a “full launch” in the first quarter of 2022.

“It’s going to be fantastic,” Trump Jr added, “and we’re seeking to give the American people a voice back.”

“What we’re trying to do is build a huge tent, an open and free network where people can exercise their First Amendment rights,” he explained.

He stated that the goal was to “provide a voice to people who need and want it,” and that it was directed towards “conservatives everywhere.”

Conservative voices do well on traditional social media sites, despite Trump and his son’s statements. According to the New York Times, half of Facebook’s top 10 link posts on Wednesday were from conservative media, commentators, or politicians.

After regularly using his account to imply widespread fraud in the 2020 elections, Twitter permanently banned ex-president Trump on January 8 due to the risk of his inciting violence.

His accusations were considered as inciting those who participated in the January 6 uprising.

Donald Trump has also been indefinitely suspended and has been permanently banned from Snapchat. This is a condensed version of the information.