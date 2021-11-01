Trump’s Supreme Court nominees Kavanaugh and Barrett give pro-choice activists new hope.

On Monday, two of US President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court appointees rekindled abortion rights campaigners’ hopes by raising issues about Texas’ abortion restriction.

Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett asked questions during the morning’s opening statements, implying that they believe the bill’s construction was designed to circumvent federal law and hinder abortion providers from giving a “full constitutional defense.”

The law, which took effect on September 1, has drastically reduced abortions in Texas by empowering private citizens to enforce a near-total prohibition on abortion providers and anyone else who aids or abets the process, including someone who drives a person to an abortion provider.

The two challenges, filed by Texas abortion clinics and the Justice Department, are the third time the state’s statute has been challenged in the U.S. Supreme Court. The justices will consider whether the law’s structure allows providers to challenge it this time.

Although the conservative majority of the court granted the Texas law a 5-to-4 judgment in September, the doubts raised by Kavanaugh and Barrett on Monday appeared to foreshadow a shift for the two conservative justices.

In his oral arguments, Kavanaugh expressed concern that the statute could be used by states to curtail other fundamental rights, such as the right “to keep and bear arms” guaranteed by the Second Amendment.

“There’s a loophole here that’s been abused or used,” Kavanaugh explained. “It might be the right to free speech. It could be the right to freedom of religion. It could be the right to bear arms under the Second Amendment.” He raised the potential of a left-leaning state allowing a private party to sue the supplier of an assault rifle.

Kavanaugh has been the most inclined among the conservative justices to join Chief Justice John Roberts in siding with his liberal counterparts, but Barrett’s statements suggested she, too, could be convinced.

Because of the framework of the statute, she expressed concern on Monday about whether constitutional claims on the right to abortion could ever be “completely aired.”

Barrett inquired what type of defense providers and anybody else who assists in the facilitation of an abortion could employ in court if they were sued under the legislation, hinting that defendants would be unable to mount a full constitutional defense.

