Trump’s Reversal on British Troops ‘As Good as It Gets’, Says Home Secretary

Donald Trump’s reversal of his controversial comments about British troops in Afghanistan has been described by the UK Home Secretary as “as good as it gets” in terms of an apology from the US president. Trump’s initial remarks, which suggested that NATO forces had avoided the front lines during the Afghanistan conflict, sparked outrage in the UK and across NATO allies.

The US president’s comments, made on Thursday, were condemned by both British politicians and military figures. In response to the backlash, which included a direct call from Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, Trump appeared to retract his statements. While he did not offer a formal apology, the president acknowledged the sacrifices of British forces, praising them as “among the greatest of all warriors” and recognizing the 457 UK deaths in Afghanistan.

Mixed Reactions from Politicians

Speaking on Sky News, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood suggested that the statement could be the best the UK could hope for from the unpredictable president. “The president has his way,” she remarked, adding that the Prime Minister had made the UK’s stance clear to Trump during their conversation. “I suspect this is as good as it gets,” Mahmood said.

While some politicians welcomed the reversal, others remained critical. Shadow Foreign Secretary Dame Priti Patel commented that while Trump might recognize the error in his remarks, his future comments should be more carefully considered. “I think he is genuinely sorry… but he said it,” she remarked on Sky News.

Meanwhile, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey expressed relief at Trump’s decision to “back down,” although he remained skeptical about the broader reliability of the US as a partner in defense and economic matters under the current administration. “We have to look at alternative coalitions,” Davey stated, criticizing Prime Minister Starmer for failing to take a stronger position on the issue.