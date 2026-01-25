Trump’s Remarks About British Troops Spark Outrage, Calls for Apology

Donald Trump’s recent comments about British military involvement in Afghanistan have ignited a storm of criticism, with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer condemning them as “insulting and frankly appalling.” The remarks, made during a Fox News interview, suggested that NATO troops, including those from the UK, “stayed a little off the front lines” during the conflict.

Political and Public Backlash

Trump’s comments, which also included the claim that the United States had “never needed” its NATO partners, have drawn widespread condemnation across the UK political spectrum. The president’s statements have been criticized, especially given the 457 British service members who died in Afghanistan. The timing of these remarks, coupled with Trump’s own avoidance of military service during the Vietnam War, has heightened the outrage.

Speaking from Downing Street, Starmer expressed his disappointment, acknowledging the hurt caused to the families of fallen soldiers. “I consider President Trump’s remarks to be insulting and frankly appalling, and I am not surprised they have caused such hurt,” said Starmer, referring to the families of those killed or injured in the war. The Labour leader also emphasized that, had he made similar comments, he would apologize immediately.

The response from Diane Dernie, mother of severely injured veteran Ben Parkinson, was particularly strong. Parkinson, once part of the 7 Para RHA, suffered life-altering injuries when an Army Land Rover hit a mine near Musa Qala in 2006. Dernie criticized Trump’s comments as “the ultimate insult” and urged Starmer to take a firm stance against them. “I can assure you, the Taliban didn’t plant IEDs miles and miles back from the front line,” she said.

Ben Parkinson, who is widely regarded as the most severely injured British soldier to have survived the war, was left with both legs amputated, a twisted spine, and brain damage following the attack. His mother’s statement highlights the deep personal pain caused by the president’s remarks, which continue to reverberate across the UK.