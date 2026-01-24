Trump’s Praise for UK Soldiers Amid NATO Comments Sparks Reactions

Donald Trump has faced significant backlash following comments he made about NATO’s role in Afghanistan, only to later offer praise for British soldiers. His remarks earlier this week, claiming that the United States “never needed” its NATO allies and that allied troops stayed “a little back” during the conflict, sparked outrage in the UK.

Trump’s Controversial Remarks and Follow-Up Apology

The US president’s comments aired on Fox News were widely condemned. British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer described the remarks as “insulting and frankly appalling,” especially to the families of those who lost loved ones in the conflict. Officials confirmed that Starmer raised the issue directly with Trump during a conversation on Saturday.

Shortly after the exchange, Trump sought to mitigate the fallout by acknowledging the contributions of British soldiers. On social media, he expressed admiration for the UK military’s sacrifices in Afghanistan, stating, “The great and very brave soldiers of the United Kingdom will always be with the United States of America.” He further acknowledged the loss of 457 British soldiers in the conflict, emphasizing their courage and dedication. “They were among the greatest of all warriors,” Trump wrote, reaffirming the strong bond between the two countries.

Trump also praised the UK military for its “tremendous Heart and Soul,” adding that their forces were “second to none (except for the USA!).” His words, while somewhat conciliatory, did little to quell the anger sparked by his initial comments.

Reactions from the UK

Trump’s remarks ignited a firestorm of criticism from several prominent UK figures. The Duke of Sussex joined the debate, calling for a truthful and respectful acknowledgment of British soldiers’ sacrifices. Armed Forces Minister Al Carns, who served five tours in Afghanistan, dismissed Trump’s comments as “ridiculous.”

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch also weighed in, calling Trump’s original comments “complete nonsense.” She described them as a “disgrace” and emphasized the valor of the British soldiers who fought and died alongside their US counterparts. Badenoch later expressed her satisfaction that Trump had publicly acknowledged the role of the British armed forces, adding that it “should never have been questioned in the first place.”

In contrast, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey was scathing in his response, accusing Trump of questioning the sacrifice of British soldiers while pointing out that the US president had avoided military service five times during the Vietnam War, a fact that has long been a subject of controversy due to his claimed diagnosis of bone spurs.

The UK suffered the second-highest number of military deaths in Afghanistan, with 457 soldiers losing their lives, just behind the United States, which saw 2,461 fatalities. In total, NATO allies lost 1,160 soldiers, about a third of the total coalition death toll.