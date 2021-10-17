Trump’s obsession with the 2020 election is a “recipe for disaster” for the midterm elections, according to a Republican governor.

Asa Hutchinson, the governor of Arkansas, stated on Sunday that Republicans should not focus on the results of the 2020 election as they prepare for the 2022 midterm elections. His remarks follow former President Donald Trump’s assertion that if Republicans do not “fix” the 2020 “election fraud,” GOP turnout in future elections will suffer.

On NBC’s Meet the Press, Hutchinson said, “Litigating 2020 is a formula for disaster in 2022.”

“Let’s talk about the future for a moment. The election has been certified, and the states have taken determinations about the integrity of their elections, making modifications where necessary “Added he.

Hutchinson made the remarks after host Chuck Todd questioned him about a statement Trump made about the 2020 race on Wednesday.

“Republicans will not vote in 22 or 24 if we do not address the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020 (which we have clearly and conclusively proven). It is the most critical thing that Republicans can do “Trump stated his opinion.

Todd went on to say that he’d spoken with Senate Republicans “who believe President Trump’s conduct in Georgia influenced folks not to vote.”

“Are you concerned that this may stifle Republican turnout in the midterm elections?”

Hutchinson stated after making the above words, “It’s about the future, not the last election. And those kinds of remarks aren’t helpful. We can and will win in 2022, but let’s focus on the important concerns of our supply chain, overcoming the pandemic, and freedom rather than the last election.” Trump’s comments about not voting perplexed several of his followers. His message was extensively circulated in a number of MAGA (Make America Great Again) and QAnon-linked channels on messaging service app Telegram, according to Washington Newsday, and several people opposed it.

“If we all simply ‘don’t vote,’ we have no chance in HELL and no room to complain about what happens next,” Telegram user April commented. “That’s simply playing into their hands. They want us to surrender! EVERYONE MUST VOTE!!” Trump has been pushing bogus charges of voter fraud for the 2020 election since he lost the election.

