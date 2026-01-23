Trump’s NATO Afghanistan Remarks Spark Fury from UK Veterans and Families

US President Donald Trump’s recent remarks regarding the role of NATO forces in Afghanistan have ignited outrage across the UK, particularly among veterans’ families and politicians. His comments, made during a Fox News interview, suggested that NATO troops had remained distant from the front lines during the war in Afghanistan, a statement that has been branded as an “ultimate insult” by the mother of one of Britain’s most severely wounded veterans.

Fury Over ‘Backline’ Comments

Diane Dernie, whose son Ben Parkinson was severely injured in 2006 when an Army Land Rover hit a mine in Afghanistan, vehemently condemned Trump’s words. Parkinson, regarded as the most seriously injured British soldier to survive the conflict, was left with both legs amputated, brain damage, and a twisted spine. Dernie expressed her disbelief at Trump’s suggestion that NATO allies, including British forces, stayed “a little back” from the front lines, emphasizing that such comments are deeply hurtful to those who sacrificed so much in the conflict.

“To hear this man say: ‘Oh, well, you just fannied about behind the front lines’… It’s the ultimate insult,” Dernie told the Press Association. She called for British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to “make a stand” and confront Trump over his remarks, stressing the need to honor the sacrifices of soldiers like her son.

Trump’s statement, made while defending his stance on NATO, came under heavy scrutiny as critics pointed to the 457 British deaths in Afghanistan, highlighting the extreme sacrifices made by NATO allies in the war against the Taliban. Many also referenced the American president’s history of avoiding military service during the Vietnam War, a fact that has been the subject of much controversy.

Others within the UK military community have also voiced their condemnation. Ian Sadler, who lost his son, Trooper Jack Sadler, in 2007 during a mission in Afghanistan, called Trump’s comments “ill advised,” acknowledging that while some NATO forces might not have been directly on the front lines, British forces were certainly in the thick of the conflict. “The British certainly were in the hot spots, they were on the front line,” he added, underscoring the sacrifices of those who lost their lives and the many more who were seriously injured.

Political Fallout and Calls for Accountability

Trump’s remarks further strained the already delicate transatlantic relationship, exacerbating tensions that began with his threats to impose tariffs on European nations opposed to his Greenland ambitions. UK politicians, both Conservative and Labour, have expressed their disappointment with the US president. Labour’s Stephen Kinnock described the remarks as “deeply disappointing,” while Conservative MP Ben Obese-Jecty lamented that the sacrifices of NATO partners were “held so cheaply by the president of the United States.”

The fallout from Trump’s comments has led to a growing call for accountability. Calvin Bailey, a Labour MP and former RAF officer who served alongside US special operations in Afghanistan, criticized Trump’s perception of the conflict, stating that his claims bore “no resemblance to the reality experienced by those of us who served there.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has vowed to address the issue with President Trump, with officials stating that he would be raising the matter of the “deeply disappointing” comments. This diplomatic clash is expected to dominate discussions in upcoming meetings between the UK and US leadership, as the UK continues to face the aftermath of its military involvement in Afghanistan.

The controversy has also ignited wider debates about the legacy of the Afghanistan war and the contributions of NATO forces. With the UK suffering the second-highest number of military deaths—457—behind only the US, many families are speaking out against the perceived disregard for their loved ones’ sacrifices. Former Scottish soldier and author Stephen Stewart condemned Trump’s statement as “disgraceful,” while Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey pointed to Trump’s five-time avoidance of military service as adding further hypocrisy to his words.