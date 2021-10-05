Trump’s lawyer plans to use a 2020 law prohibiting frivolous lawsuits as a defense to a harassment claim.

According to the Associated Press, former President Donald Trump’s lawyer said on Monday that she planned to exploit a 2020 New York statute in response to Summer Zervos’ defamation case.

Zervos, a former Apprentice contestant, sued Trump for defamation in 2017 after Trump denied her sexual assault charges. During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump refuted Zervos’ claims and retweeted a message calling her claims “a fraud.” Zervos and other women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct have been labeled “liars” by Trump.

Marc Kasowitz, a former Trump lawyer, dismissed Zervos’ charges as baseless, claiming that Trump’s words were protected by free speech rights.

Alina Habba, Trump’s current lawyer, said on Monday that she wanted to use a rule designed to protect people from frivolous lawsuits brought by wealthy people to silence critics. Simply put, the rule makes it simpler to defend defamation accusations brought “in connection with an issue of public interest,” which is defined as “any subject other than a strictly private matter,” according to the Associated Press.

In Zervos’ lawsuit, Trump has invoked a similar California law as one of his defenses. Using the New York statute, though, would make a difference, according to Habba.

“I believe this matter will be closed up very quickly now that the new statute is in place,” she said after court on Monday.

When the bill was being debated in the state legislature last year, one of the sponsors cited Trump as justification.

In a statement released in July 2020, Democratic state Senator Brad Hoylman said, “For decades, Donald Trump, his billionaire friends, large corporations, and other powerful forces have abused our legal system by attempting to harass, intimidate, and impoverish their critics with strategic lawsuits against public participation.”

Trump and his campaign have sued a number of news organizations for their coverage of him, including a lawsuit he filed last month against his estranged niece and The New York Times over a report about his family’s wealth and tax methods published in 2018. “An attempt to stifle independent news organizations,” said Times spokesperson Danielle Rhoads Ha.

Both Trump’s and Zervos’ deposits are now due on December 23. Their attorneys have two weeks to try to fix exact dates, after which the court will do so.

