Trump’s Iran policies, according to the Biden administration, have emboldened the country’s nuclear program.

A senior Biden official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told the Associated Press that the administration sees Trump administration tactics as encouraging Iran’s nuclear program ahead of President Joe Biden’s talks with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on reviving the Iran nuclear deal.

As a result of the Trump administration’s decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal, Tehran has defied all of the accord’s restrictions on nuclear development. Iran now enriches a tiny amount of uranium to a level of 63 percent, which is close to that of weapons-grade uranium. Under the previous agreement, Iran may enrich only 3.67 percent of its uranium.

The country also has considerably more modern centrifuges, which have expanded in number since the agreement fell apart. Despite Tehran’s pledges of a peaceful program, the move has nuclear nonproliferation experts concerned.

Bennett and Biden will meet for the first time on Thursday, and Israel’s new leader expects to persuade Biden to abandon efforts to resurrect the Iran nuclear deal.

Bennett made it clear before arriving in Washington that the top priority of his visit to the White House would be to persuade Biden not to return to the nuclear deal, arguing that Iran has already advanced in its uranium enrichment and that lifting sanctions would give Iran more resources to support Israel’s regional foes.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met separately with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday to discuss Iran and other concerns. It was his first trip to the United States as Prime Minister.

Bennett told his Cabinet ahead of the trip that he would tell Trump, “Now is the time to stop the Iranians, to stop this thing,” and that he would not re-enter “a nuclear deal that has already expired and is no longer relevant, even to those who thought it was once relevant.”

Raisi, a 60-year-old conservative cleric with deep links to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has indicated that he will cooperate with the United States. But he’s taken a hard line, rejecting talks aimed at curbing Iranian missile development and support for regional militias, which the Biden administration wants to address in a new agreement.

Biden has made it clear that he wants to find a way to save the landmark 2015 agreement.