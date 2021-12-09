Trump’s Executive Privilege Claim is rejected by the Court of Appeals, and Biden has the final say.

Former President Donald Trump will not be able to invoke executive privilege in the probe of the January 6 commission, according to a three-judge federal appeals panel, and President Joe Biden will have the ultimate word in the case.

After repeatedly recognizing the need to “fast-track” the case during a November 30 hearing, judges issued their decision nine days later, upholding an earlier district court decision that denied Trump’s request to prevent the House panel from accessing his administration’s conversations and records.

The records, according to the January 6 commission, are required for a complete and thorough inquiry into the Capitol attack earlier this year.

Following a request for the records from the House, Trump legally used executive privilege to prevent their release, only for the current administration to tell the archives that “President Biden does not uphold the prior President’s assertion of privilege.”

The question before the court in the legal stalemate that followed Trump’s lawsuit was: what happens when a living president and a past president disagree over executive privilege claims?

Last month, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson observed, “It all boils down to who decides.” “Is it the current or previous White House occupant?” Judges Patricia Millett and Robert Wilkins joined Jackson in ruling on Thursday that the incumbent president has the authority to decide when an assertion of executive privilege is valid.

The judgment repeated District Judge Tanya Chutkan’s denial of the former president’s request to halt the document transfer.

Chutkan noted in her November 9 judgement, “Presidents are not monarchs, and Plaintiff is not the President.”

Since the lawsuit was filed, the National Archives, which was supposed to start handing over papers last month, has revealed that the House panel’s request would compel the Trump administration to hand up over 1,500 pages.

If the US Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit sides with the House and rejects Trump’s claim, his lawyers have already declared that they will take the matter all the way to the Supreme Court.

Trump’s lawyers claim that a 1977 Supreme Court precedent in the case of former President Richard Nixon acknowledged a previous president’s power to use executive privilege.

However, the question is when.