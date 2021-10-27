Trump’s election fraud claims will be challenged by a Republican official who will lead a federal agency.

The Biden administration’s election security will be overseen by a Republican Washington secretary of state who disputed former President Donald Trump’s accusations of a rigged election.

Kim Wyman, 59, has been named the election security lead for the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which is in charge of safeguarding U.S. elections.

Wyman has a track record of leading and winning elections. She was re-elected to a third term as Secretary of State in Washington in 2020, but she will now be forced to resign. According to the Associated Press, Gov. Jay Inslee will appoint someone to fulfill her term.

Wyman has taken on a high-profile job that will only grow in importance as long as Trump and other Republicans insist he didn’t lose the election.

“As I begin my new role, I am committed to safeguarding the integrity of our elections and working together with local and state election officials across the country to strengthen this essential pillar of our democracy,” Wyman said in a statement.

Officials from the Department of Homeland Security have expressed complete confidence in Wyman’s ability to handle the position in a “nonpartisan” manner.

“Free and fair elections are a cornerstone of our democracy,” CISA director Jen Easterly said in a statement. “Kim and I share a strong perspective that maintaining the security of our elections must be a non-partisan activity.”

Last year, Wyman released “Elections 2020: Controlling Chaos: How Foreign Interference, a Global Pandemic, and Political Polarization Threaten U.S. Democracy,” in which he refuted Trump’s allegations that mail-in voting is unreliable.

In September 2020, she told the Associated Press, “If the president wants to rant and rave about how insecure vote by mail is or how our elections are going to be manipulated, then I’m going to talk about the security precautions that Washington state has in place.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Despite evidence to the contrary, Trump and his friends claimed — and continue to claim — that there was widespread election fraud in 2020. According to the Associated Press, former Attorney General William Barr said there was no evidence of widespread fraud. Leaders of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency publicly said that the election was rigged as Trump raged. This is a condensed version of the information.