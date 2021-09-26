Trump’s debt-limit tactics, according to Nancy Pelosi, are “irresponsible beyond words.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi chastised the Republican Party on Sunday for refusing to assist Democrats in passing a plan to finance the government and raise the US debt ceiling.

“Isn’t that utterly irresponsible?” During an interview on ABC’s This Week on Sunday, Pelosi stated. “The United States’ full faith and credit should not be questioned. The 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution states as much.”

Pelosi’s remarks come as the Republican and Democratic parties remain deadlocked over extending the United States’ debt ceiling in order to fund the government before the fiscal year ends on Thursday.

According to Reuters, the US Treasury is expected to run out of money to pay its debts in late October or early November, placing the US at risk of default.

To avoid this, House Democrats backed a bill last week that would fund the government through December and extend the debt ceiling until December 2022.

However, Republicans, led by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, have threatened to filibuster the bill, forcing Democrats to try to pass it on their own. Republicans have stated that they reject the package because it calls for a temporary suspension of the debt ceiling.

McConnell also linked his unwillingness to extend the debt ceiling to multiple spending bills that Democrats hope to pass this week, a move that former President Donald Trump has recently endorsed.

According to Forbes, the debt ceiling is the “only powerful tool” Senate Republicans have in their negotiations with Democrats, and they “have no choice but to do what they have to do,” according to the former president.

Despite Republican predictions that the plan would encounter stiff opposition in the Senate, Pelosi and other prominent Democrats have maintained that lifting the debt ceiling should be a bipartisan effort.

“We want it to be a nonpartisan effort. We would have included it in the reconciliation measure if we didn’t want it to be bipartisan. That would have been a decision we would have had to make when putting together the budget. “However, it was decided that it would always be nonpartisan, whether on our part, as we have previously worked with Republican presidents, or on their part,” Pelosi stated.

