Trump’s Davos Trip Delayed by Air Force One Technical Glitch

President Donald Trump’s journey to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, faced an unexpected disruption on January 20, 2026, when a minor electrical issue grounded Air Force One shortly after takeoff. The plane was forced to return to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, where the president and his entourage quickly switched to another aircraft to continue their trip.

The technical problem, although not life-threatening, caused a delay of more than two hours, according to White House officials. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized that the decision to turn back was made as a precaution, ensuring the safety of the president and crew. The situation unfolded as Air Force One ascended above Washington D.C., with the crew promptly identifying the electrical glitch and taking immediate action.

Presidential Fleet Faces Ongoing Challenges

While the delay was an inconvenience, it highlights the ongoing maintenance challenges faced by the presidential fleet. The current Air Force One aircraft have been in service for almost four decades, far exceeding their expected lifespan. Built to withstand extreme conditions—including nuclear threats—the planes are equipped with advanced communications and defense systems, as well as the ability to refuel midair. Despite these capabilities, the aging aircraft are increasingly prone to technical issues that could disrupt critical operations.

As the need for updated aircraft continues to grow, the Air Force One replacement project has experienced multiple delays. Boeing, the company responsible for the construction and upkeep of the planes, has faced numerous setbacks, and the new planes have yet to join the fleet, which will continue to rely on the current models for several more years. This delay has led to greater scrutiny over the state of U.S. presidential transport, which must maintain the highest levels of security and reliability.

Adding to the complexity, President Trump was gifted a Boeing 747-8 by the ruling family of Qatar in 2025, a gesture meant to bolster the fleet. However, retrofitting this jet to meet the strict security standards of the U.S. military has proven challenging. While the aircraft is still undergoing extensive modifications, the incident with Air Force One underscores the urgency for modernizing the fleet.

For now, the protocols in place for presidential travel ensure that even minor disruptions are handled swiftly and decisively. The decision to return to Andrews exemplifies the unwavering commitment to safety, even in non-critical situations. Despite the delay, President Trump’s team wasted no time in getting back on track, emphasizing the resilience of U.S. presidential operations, even when faced with unforeseen challenges.