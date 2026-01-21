Trump’s Davos Trip Delayed by Air Force One Electrical Issue

President Donald Trump’s planned departure for the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, was delayed on January 20, 2026, after a minor electrical malfunction forced Air Force One to return to Maryland. The iconic Boeing 747-200B, which has been serving as the president’s primary transport for over three decades, had only been in the air for about an hour before the issue arose. Although the situation was swiftly handled, the unplanned detour caused a ripple effect on Trump’s tightly scheduled diplomatic trip.

A Sudden Return to Base

The flight had initially left Joint Base Andrews at 9:34 p.m. EDT, heading toward Zurich with Trump accompanied by key staff, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. Shortly after takeoff, however, a minor electrical issue disrupted the flight, prompting the decision to turn around and return to base. According to Leavitt, the issue was deemed “minor,” but for safety reasons, the president’s flight crew decided to land back at Andrews. The plane touched down at 11:07 p.m. local time, and Trump was quickly transferred to a replacement aircraft.

The incident, while causing no injuries or panic, briefly interrupted the press cabin’s lighting, a detail confirmed by journalists on board. The president, unperturbed by the setback, boarded a second aircraft and eventually arrived in Zurich at 12:40 a.m. local time (11:40 p.m. GMT) on January 21, 2026—nearly three hours later than planned.

The delay put pressure on Trump’s agenda in Switzerland, where he was set to engage in key discussions with world leaders and attend events with business executives. His appearance at the World Economic Forum was still scheduled for the afternoon, but the timing of the delay raised concerns about possible knock-on effects on his meetings.

Air Force One’s Aging Fleet and Challenges Ahead

The mechanical hiccup highlighted ongoing concerns about the aging Air Force One fleet. The two Boeing 747-200B planes that have been in service since 1990 are increasingly difficult to maintain. The president’s trip was a stark reminder of these growing challenges, as the planes, while upgraded over the years, are showing signs of wear and tear. White House officials had already begun planning for a replacement, with a Boeing 747-8 donated by Qatar currently being retrofitted to serve as a temporary Air Force One until the new VC-25B aircraft are ready.

The new fleet of planes was first approved in 2016 by President Barack Obama, and the contract was renegotiated by Trump to reduce costs to $3.9 billion. However, delays have pushed back delivery to 2029, with an increased cost estimate of $5.3 billion. As the country waits for the new planes, the Qatar-provided aircraft is expected to be ready for use by February 2026.

This incident also underscores the broader history of mechanical issues on presidential flights. While problems with Air Force One have been rare, notable past issues include a wing flap malfunction during George W. Bush’s presidency and tire blowouts in Vietnam. Despite these setbacks, the plane has remained a symbol of American prestige and presidential power.

While the temporary delay caused by the electrical issue was inconvenient, it serves as a reminder of the pressures associated with presidential travel—and the challenges of maintaining a fleet designed to embody national security, diplomacy, and strength.