The mother of a British soldier killed in Afghanistan has denounced comments made by former US President Donald Trump, calling them “barbaric” and disrespectful to fallen servicemen. Trump’s remark about Nato troops “staying a little off the front lines” while serving in Afghanistan drew a fierce response from Nathalie Taylor, the mother of Corporal Jake Hartley, who died during a bomb attack in 2012.

Corporal Hartley, from Dewsbury in West Yorkshire, was killed along with five fellow soldiers when their Warrior vehicle was struck by an improvised explosive device (IED) in Helmand Province. The attack occurred a day before his 21st birthday, on March 6, 2012, and Hartley was among the 457 British service personnel who lost their lives in the Afghanistan conflict.

In response to Trump’s comments, which questioned the commitment of Nato forces, Taylor expressed her anger and pain. Trump had claimed that Nato troops were not fully engaged in Afghanistan, adding, “We’ve never needed them… They stayed a little back, a little off the front lines.” Taylor, whose son was on the front line, condemned these words as “barbaric” and an affront to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the conflict.

“My son gave up his ultimate price, which was his life,” Taylor said. “The British soldiers are sincere, they fight with glory, and they give their all. This comment is just barbaric.” She went on to add that she would not even sit down with Trump, saying, “I wouldn’t want to even sit down at the table and have a meal with that man.”

Afghanistan Tragedy and Trump’s Territorial Ambitions

Cpl Hartley was one of six soldiers killed in the bomb blast. The others were Sergeant Nigel Coupe, 33, and Privates Anthony Frampton, 20, Daniel Wade, 20, Christopher Kershaw, 19, and Daniel Wilford, 21. The attack took place when their vehicle, on patrol with another Warrior, was hit about 25 miles north of Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand. The patrol had been delayed by a sandstorm earlier in the day, but the coroner emphasized the need for force protection, which led to the decision to send the patrol out.

In a tribute to Cpl Hartley, the Ministry of Defence described him as “the life and soul of the party, a generous young man with an exceptionally bright future.” Hartley had been dedicated to his role and had served with pride on the front line.

In addition to her grief, Taylor expressed frustration with Trump’s broader geopolitical ambitions, particularly his pursuit of territory in Greenland. She accused him of “playing chess” with nations and emphasized the need for such actions to cease. “If anybody disrespects my son, come through me,” she said firmly. “You’ve not met us English properly.”