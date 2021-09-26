Trump’s clout is waning, according to a straw poll taken at the Mackinac GOP Conference in Michigan.

Around 740 Republicans attended the Mackinac Republican Leadership Conference at Mackinac Island, Michigan, on Friday and Saturday, according to the straw poll, which is an unofficial ballot sponsored by The Detroit News.

The meeting drew around 1,300 attendees, who were given a secure link to vote in the straw poll. When asked if they would vote for the previous president, more people stated they would vote for other candidates rather than Trump.

According to the article, the former president received 47.5 percent of the vote, which was greater than Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who came in second place with 25 percent of the vote.

According to the poll, Trump’s endorsements have become less relevant among Michigan Republicans, with 44% of those polled saying it will have no bearing on whether or not they support a candidate. Furthermore, 11% said they are less likely to vote for a Trump-endorsed candidate.

Meanwhile, 60 percent of survey respondents indicated they would vote for a Republican candidate even if he or she disagreed with Trump’s allegation that the 2020 presidential race is rigged.

Some Republicans who are more conservative and inclined to back Trump did not attend the weekend conference, according to The Detroit News.

Despite Trump’s waning popularity, event speakers urged voters to come together before of the 2022 election, with former US Education Secretary Betsy DeVos encouraging Republicans to stick to their ideals.

According to The Detroit News, DeVos expressed concern that “principles have been overrun by people today.” “Nowadays, politics is so often about the people, not the issues that really affect people’s lives.”

According to recent polls, Trump’s support among Republicans and Republican-leaning people has dwindled in recent months. In a September study conducted by Echelon Insights, only 30% of Republicans said they want Trump to run unchallenged in the GOP presidential primary in 2024, if he decides to run, as he has already hinted at.

Meanwhile, 39 percent of Republicans want Trump to run alongside other candidates, while 22 percent want him to not run at all.

