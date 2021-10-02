Trump’s choice for governor of Arizona, Kari Lake, says she would not have certified Biden’s victory.

Even though the GOP-backed audit confirmed Joe Biden’s victory in Arizona, Kari Lake, a Republican running for governor of Arizona and endorsed by former President Donald Trump, claimed she would not have validated his victory.

While appearing on the right-wing network One America TV, Lake, a former Phoenix news anchor, said people have “witnessed things that were wrong” with the election.

“Given how much information we had concerning major abnormalities and difficulties with the election at the time,” Lake added, “I would not have certified it right then.”

Lake is competing in a crowded Republican primary field that includes Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee and former Congressman Matt Salmon, among others. Doug Ducey, the current Republican Governor of Arizona, is ineligible to run for a third term.

Lake led the GOP field with 25% of the vote in a September survey, however more than half of voters stated they were undecided about who they would vote for.

In what is expected to be one of the most competitive gubernatorial contests in 2022, whoever gets the nomination will face a Democrat. In the Democratic primary, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is considered the front-runner.

“She is a terrific lady who spent many years working as a highly regarded television anchor and journalist,” Trump said in a statement last week. As a result, few people are capable of taking on the Fake News Media like Kari. She is tough on crime, will defend our border, the Second Amendment, the military, and veterans, and will work to restore election integrity (past and future!).”

Arizona is one of several swing states where Republicans have called for election audits after the 2020 presidential election, citing unverified assertions that Trump’s victory was rigged.

Maricopa County, the state’s largest, was the focus of the audit. It had long been considered a Republican bastion, but Biden’s success among suburban Democrats helped him flip it in 2020. For the first time in decades, his victory in Maricopa County allowed him to turn the state blue.

Biden received 49.36 percent of the vote in Arizona, compared to Trump’s 49.06 percent.

Biden’s narrow victory in Maricopa County was supported by the audit’s findings, which were released in late September. It does, in fact, give Biden. This is a condensed version of the information.