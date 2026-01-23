Trump’s Bruise Sparks New Health Scrutiny Amid Davos Appearance

Donald Trump’s physical condition is once again under the microscope following a noticeable bruise on his hand, which became a focal point during his recent appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The large, visible injury has reignited questions about the health of the 79-year-old U.S. President, the oldest person to ever assume the presidency.

Trump Responds to Injury and Speculation

The bruise, which was clearly visible to onlookers, prompted media and public scrutiny, with many wondering about the cause and implications of the injury. Trump, traveling aboard Air Force One after the event, briefly addressed the matter when questioned by reporters. According to the president, he had “clipped it on the table” during the signing ceremony for his peace initiative in Davos. He added, “I put a little, what do they call it? Cream on it,” downplaying the seriousness of the injury.

Trump’s casual tone and humorous remarks about his use of aspirin further sparked conversation. “I would say take aspirin if you like your heart, but don’t take aspirin if you don’t want to have a little bruising,” he quipped. The president explained that he regularly takes a “big aspirin,” which, according to him, can lead to bruising. He joked that this was simply part of his approach to heart health, saying, “You’ll bruise, but you’ll have thin blood.”

Despite his lighthearted take, Trump’s White House team later confirmed that the bruise occurred during the signing ceremony for the peace board. They also noted that the president’s daily aspirin regimen—325 mg—makes him more prone to bruising. While this explanation seemed to satisfy some, others were quick to recall that Trump has previously acknowledged using makeup to conceal bruises on his hands, a practice his staff attributes to the sheer number of handshakes he engages in during his public appearances.

The incident comes at a time when Trump’s health is under greater scrutiny due to his age and the demands of his high-profile role. Cardiologists have also weighed in on the president’s health practices, with Dr. Jonathan Reiner clarifying that taking aspirin as a blood thinner does not necessarily “thin” the blood in the way some might imagine. Instead, he explained, aspirin simply reduces the likelihood of clotting, something the president has mentioned in prior remarks about his health.

As public curiosity grows, it remains to be seen whether the president will face further questions regarding his physical well-being in the coming weeks.