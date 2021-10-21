Trump’s advice to Republicans not to vote in the 2022 elections is contradicted by Kevin McCarthy.

Republican former President Donald Trump’s warning to Republicans not to vote in “rigged” elections has been disputed by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California.

McCarthy told reporters on Thursday, “People should engage in their elections.” He went on to say that people should vote to “alter the country’s orientation.”

Trump said on October 13 in a statement, “Republicans will not vote in 22 or 24 if we do not solve the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020 (which we have extensively and decisively proved). It is the most critical thing that Republicans can accomplish.” Trump falsely claimed for months before the 2020 elections that an unparalleled nationwide conspiracy of voting fraud would “steal” the election from him. He continued to assert that he had only lost because of a huge vote-rigging plan after losing the election.

Despite Trump’s accusations, his former attorney general, the director of the United States’ cybersecurity infrastructure, and statewide audits have all found that the 2020 election was not tampered with.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, speaking shortly after Trump’s October 13 statement, urged Republicans to vote in huge numbers in 2022, despite the former president’s advise.

The Georgia Republican wrote on Twitter, “Voices online encouraging you not to vote are performing the Democrats’ dirty job.” “Stop listening to crooks who persuade you that you shouldn’t vote. We must not only expose the deception, but we must also VOTE.” Greene stated separately that Republicans must “crowd the polls” in 2022 to prevent Democrats from winning “by default.” She has campaigned for auditing the 2020 election results as well as prosecuting “election fraud” in general. She is a strong Trump supporter.

Asa Hutchinson, the governor of Arkansas, has openly expressed his opposition to Trump’s suggestion that people not vote. Hutchinson termed Trump’s counsel “not productive” on Meet the Press on October 17th. A Republican obsession on voter fraud, he added, is a “recipe for disaster in 2022.” Republicans should instead focus their messaging on supply chain issues, the ongoing pandemic, and the supposed limiting of individual liberties under Democratic President Joe Biden, according to Hutchinson.

According to a Yahoo News/YouGov poll conducted in, over 66 percent of Republicans believe “the election was rigged and stolen from Trump.” This is a condensed version of the information.