Trump was allegedly kept off the ‘Brink of Rage’ by a song from the musical ‘Cats.’

Former President Donald Trump was supposedly restrained from becoming enraged by White House employees playing him songs from the musical Cats, such as “Memory.”

I’ll Take Your Questions Now: A Memoir, by former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, is available as a sneak peek. According to The New York Times’ What I Saw in the Trump White House, a White House “Music Man” would comfort Trump by playing the song and other favorites.

The New York Times stated that “at one point, Mr. Trump’s managers assigned an unnamed White House worker known as the ‘Music Man’ to play him his favorite show tunes, like ‘Memory’ from Cats, to draw him back from the brink of rage,” according to the Times.

The “Music Man” was identified as Max Miller, Grisham’s former lover who was also a Trump advisor and is now a Republican candidate for Congress in Ohio, according to the paper. In February, Trump backed Miller, calling him “a outstanding individual who did a great job at the White House.”

The Miller campaign and Trump’s office were contacted for comment, but no response was received before publishing.

According to the New York Times, Grisham also stated that she began to “regret” her decision to work at the White House after learning that Trump’s “temper wasn’t simply for shock value or the cameras,” describing the former president’s outbursts as “terrifying.”

During heated exchanges with his lawyers, such as former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, Trump allegedly demonstrated an exceptionally nasty temper.

Grisham reportedly wrote, “He didn’t like their informing him that things he wanted to do were unethical or illegal.” “As a result, he’d scream at them. But then he’d generally pay attention. Then yell at them some more later.”

The musical’s heroine Grizabella, an aging formerly gorgeous cat who has become an outcast, sings the song “Memory,” which is undoubtedly the most well-known song from Cats. Grizabella is “alone in the moonlight” as she dreams of “the old days” in this sorrowful ballad.

There’s reason to assume “Memory” is one of Trump’s favorite show tunes, as it, along with “The Music of the Night” from The Phantom of the Opera (another Andrew Lloyd Webber piece), was apparently played frequently during Trump’s 2016 campaign rallies.

Likewise, the former president professed. This is a condensed version of the information.